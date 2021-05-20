newsbreak-logo
Lewis County, TN

Certificate of Membership

lewisherald.com
 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleConfederate Gray Chapter 2681 of the United Daughters of the Confederacy(R) held their regular monthly meeting on Thursday, May 13th. Business was conducted and historical information shared. It was noted that a donation of $300.00 was made to the Lewis County Library Expansion as well as a $100 donation to...

www.lewisherald.com
Gordonsburg/ Little Swan News

Gordonsburg/ Little Swan News

Don’t know what winter this is but hope it is the last one.Temperatures in the forties and low fifties just doesn’t seem right for May and gardens and flowers won’t do much good till the ground gets warmer. We had another round of thunderstorms this past week and weekend with one on Thursday that had hail in some areas and wind pretty much over the whole county, then again on Sunday afternoon and night with power outages.
Glimpses of Hohenwald's Past

Glimpses of Hohenwald's Past

The main headline for the week was “Keaton Defeats Richardson in Mayor’s Race.” Keaton won by a vote of 557 to 385. A. B. Sisco announced that commencement week activities would begin with a baccalaureate sermon delivered on Sunday, May 13 by Dr. Charles Norton, Secretary of the Baptist State Training Union in Nashville. Commencement exercises would be held Thursday, May 17.
Murray, KYlewisherald.com

Burney graduates with a Doctorate Degree

Dr. Melissa Burney graduated from Murray State University in Murray, Kentucky on Friday, May 7th, with a Doctorate of Arts in English Pedagogy & Teaching/English Literature and Philosophy. Burney is the librarian and yearbook sponsor for Lewis County High School. She also teaches Dual Enrollment English courses for Bethel University at the high school and works as an adjunct English and literature instructor for UT Martin online and the UTM Parsons Center.
Public Notices

Public Notices

The State of Tennessee, Department of Children’s Services, has filed a petition against you seeking to terminate forever your parental rights to the child, Bentley Robert Carter. It appears that ordinary process of law cannot be served upon you because your whereabouts are unknown. You are hereby ORDERED to serve upon Danessa M. Herd, Attorney for the Tennessee Department of Children Services, 1400 College Park Drive, Columbia, Tennessee 38401, (931) 639-4286 an Answer to the Petition for Termination of Parental Rights filed by the Department of Children Services within thirty (30) days of the last day of publication of this notice, which will be June 3, 2021. If you fail to do so, a default judgment will be taken against you pursuant to Tenn. Code Ann. §36-1-117(n) and Rule 55 of the Tennessee Rules of Civil Procedure for the relief demanded in the petition. You may view and obtain a copy of the petition and any other subsequently filed legal documents at the Lewis County Tennessee Clerk and Master’s Office.
Hohenwald, TNlewisherald.com

Hope Hohenwald puts $17k grant to use for the community

Last year 1.3 million pounds of food was distributed in Lewis County to those suffering from food insecurity and the number has only grown this year due to the ongoing demand and challenges the community has faced. In response, Amerigroup Tennessee has donated a forklift and installation process for a...
Commodity Food Distribution

Commodity Food Distribution

There will be a commodity food distribution for Lewis County residents only on May 13, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. until 12 noon at Memorial Park. The distribution will be drive up only. Clients are to stay in their vehicle with the window rolled up. Commodity printout or your ID should be presented through the window and staff will place the food in the trunk of the client’s vehicle.
Hohenwald Springfest Returns for 2021

Hohenwald Springfest Returns for 2021

Friends of the Lewis County Public Library once again hosts its Hohenwald Springfest this weekend at Lewis County Memorial Park. With a new design for a completely outdoor event, over thirty vendors will exhibit their creations along the paved walking trail throughout the park. Joining them for this event will be the 27 foot long Oscar Mayer Wienermobile for spectators to tour and take pictures.
Library Expansion Project

Library Expansion Project

The Lewis County Public Library has been serving Lewis County and its 12,000 residents by providing much more than books. In recent times, the Library became a staple in community outreach when Covid-19 hit our little county by providing free wifi and electronic devices for kids who had to learn from home. They also provide educational and technology training programs in which 970 people attended from January to March of this year. The Library also fosters our innate curiosity about the history of Lewis County and possibly our ancestry. In fact, the Library's staff and team indexed 315 loose county records in just three months, making 4,467 pages available to the public. They have also been an integral source in community building by helping numerous people throughout the community find jobs and even create resumes.
Letter to the Editor: Betty Turnbow

Letter to the Editor: Betty Turnbow

The Lewis County Education Fund has helped a number of the Lewis County High School graduated pursue their educational goals over the years. The Turnbow family wishes to thank our family and friends for their generous donation to support a scholarship in the memory of Craig Turnbow. Craig believed in the importance of education and a $5,000 scholarship was award to Callie Dye in his memory.
Hohenwald, TNlewisherald.com

New owners for Rock House Coffee Company & Event Center

The Rock House Coffee Company and Event Center in the center of Hohenwald changed hands this past month. Ken and Cindy Brown and family, who built the venue, sold it to two people who are not un-familiar with Hohenwald. Jeremy Hall and wife Misti are no strangers to Lewis County, having owned land and a cabin here where Jeremy comes down from their home in Columbia to hunt.
LCMS Teacher of the Year

LCMS Teacher of the Year

Deborah Walker, a Lewis County Middle School teacher, was selected as Tennessee District Pilot Special Education Teacher of the Year. She was presented a certificate and a check from the local Pilot Club in recognition of this honor at the Zoom annual convention of the Tennessee District Pilot held at Lewis County Public Library on Saturday, April 24.
Lewis County Kindergarten Perfect Attendance

Lewis County Kindergarten Perfect Attendance

Kindergarten students maintaining Perfect Attendance for the 4th six weeks in Mrs. Keltner’s class were Autumn Eaker and Natalie Eaker. Kindergarten student, Myla Volkmer, maintained Perfect Attendance for the 4th six weeks. She is in Mrs. Halfacre’s class.
One Day At A Time

One Day At A Time

Well it is a beautiful morning here in our little valley. I went out to feed the cats and the sun was shining and felt so warm, I just had to go back and get my coffee and sit in my rocking chair and enjoy the warm sunshine. While I was sitting there, the cats fininished their breakfast and were giving themselves a bath, and two birds came down right at my feet and ate the cats’ leftovers. I looked across the yard and into the neighbors’ field and the cows were grazing peacefully. Then I looked up at one of the bluest skies ever and then I looked out at all the flowers blooming and I thought it sure was peaceful. God is good.
MEETING NOTICE

MEETING NOTICE

The Lewis County Budget Committee will be holding a special meeting on Monday, May 10, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. in the Courtroom at the Lewis County Courthouse. The meeting is open to the public, and being held to discuss and prepare the County’s Fiscal Year 2021-2022 budget.