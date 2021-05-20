One Day At A Time

Last weekend I played my first gig with my band the Smash Kings in a year and it was the first time I felt semi normal since the pandemic has begun. Every state has been handling the pandemic different just like every state is opening back up different. I say that because I played a show in Indiana last week and they never really shut down like Michigan has since the pandemic began. Yes they shut down too but opened things up a lot sooner than we did here in Michigan, but they didn't have the cases like we have had here.