One Day At A Time
Well it is a beautiful morning here in our little valley. The sunshine is warm and the cats have all eaten and got their baths and are now taking their cat naps. I’m having my coffee and enjoying the warm sunshine. The apples survived the cold spell and so did the blueberries. I will make apple butter and can blueberry juice for winter. I turned on the TV this morning to hear the weather, they said a great warming is coming late this week, I think maybe our little cold spells are over.www.lewisherald.com