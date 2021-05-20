Glimpses of Hohenwald's Past

The State of Tennessee, Department of Children’s Services, has filed a petition against you seeking to terminate forever your parental rights to the child, Bentley Robert Carter. It appears that ordinary process of law cannot be served upon you because your whereabouts are unknown. You are hereby ORDERED to serve upon Danessa M. Herd, Attorney for the Tennessee Department of Children Services, 1400 College Park Drive, Columbia, Tennessee 38401, (931) 639-4286 an Answer to the Petition for Termination of Parental Rights filed by the Department of Children Services within thirty (30) days of the last day of publication of this notice, which will be June 3, 2021. If you fail to do so, a default judgment will be taken against you pursuant to Tenn. Code Ann. §36-1-117(n) and Rule 55 of the Tennessee Rules of Civil Procedure for the relief demanded in the petition. You may view and obtain a copy of the petition and any other subsequently filed legal documents at the Lewis County Tennessee Clerk and Master’s Office.