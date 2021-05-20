Glimpses of Hohenwald's Past

newsbreak-logo
The Lewis County Herald reported “Any evidence of haste in the production of this week’s Herald may be charged to the fact that the Publisher was rushed in getting out the issue in order that he might get off to Reel Foot Lake where he and Mrs. Pollock [his wife] are taking the week end off to do a little fishing. Please bear with us just this time and maybe we will do a better job in the future.”

Tennessee State
WSIX 97.9 The BIG 98

Tennessee Representative Mike Carter Dies At 67

Tennessee State Representative Mike Carter passed away over the weekend following a battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 67. In a statement posted on his official social media accounts, it was announced that Rep. Carter died late Saturday night (May 15) surrounded by his family. "We'll miss him very much,"...
Tennessee State
1057 News

MAY 16-22, 2021 IS RESCUE SQUAD WEEK IN TENNESSEE

This is Tennessee Rescue Squads Week (May 16-22, 2021) and the state association of rescue squads encourage all citizens to join them in this worthy observance. The members of the 105 squads of the state association of rescue squads tirelessly give of their time and energy in humanitarian efforts and make themselves available every hour of the day, every day of the year to help save lives. The Tennessee Association of Rescue Squads is concerned with accident prevention and works to promote research which will serve to advance techniques of rescue squads and lifesaving work throughout our state.
Tennessee State

Tennessee Rep. Mike Carter dies of pancreatic cancer at 67

OOLTEWAH, Tenn. (AP) — A Republican member of the Tennessee House of Representatives has died of pancreatic cancer at age 67. Representatives of Mike Carter’s family announced his death Sunday on his Twitter account. Carter announced his cancer diagnosis in November. He had been hospitalized with COVID-19 in August, and...
Tennessee State

NEW PHOTOS: 17-year Cicadas hatching in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Cicadas have emerged and are now hatching in parts of Tennessee. Described by a viewer as "alien-like," Brood X is here and for some it might feel apocalyptic. Margaret Carmona snapped photos of dozens of Cicadas near her home in the Washington County/Green County area on...
Hohenwald, TN

Himes Cemetery decoration

The Himes Cemetery Decoration will be held on Saturday, May 29, 2021. If unable to attend, please send donations for maintenance and upkeep of the cemetery to Shannon Bennett, 174 Leigh Road, Hohenwald, TN 38462.
Environment

Gordonsburg/ Little Swan News

Don’t know what winter this is but hope it is the last one.Temperatures in the forties and low fifties just doesn’t seem right for May and gardens and flowers won’t do much good till the ground gets warmer. We had another round of thunderstorms this past week and weekend with one on Thursday that had hail in some areas and wind pretty much over the whole county, then again on Sunday afternoon and night with power outages.
Tennessee State

Public Notices

The State of Tennessee, Department of Children’s Services, has filed a petition against you seeking to terminate forever your parental rights to the child, Bentley Robert Carter. It appears that ordinary process of law cannot be served upon you because your whereabouts are unknown. You are hereby ORDERED to serve upon Danessa M. Herd, Attorney for the Tennessee Department of Children Services, 1400 College Park Drive, Columbia, Tennessee 38401, (931) 639-4286 an Answer to the Petition for Termination of Parental Rights filed by the Department of Children Services within thirty (30) days of the last day of publication of this notice, which will be June 3, 2021. If you fail to do so, a default judgment will be taken against you pursuant to Tenn. Code Ann. §36-1-117(n) and Rule 55 of the Tennessee Rules of Civil Procedure for the relief demanded in the petition. You may view and obtain a copy of the petition and any other subsequently filed legal documents at the Lewis County Tennessee Clerk and Master’s Office.
Lewis County, TN

LCMS Teacher of the Year

Deborah Walker, a Lewis County Middle School teacher, was selected as Tennessee District Pilot Special Education Teacher of the Year. She was presented a certificate and a check from the local Pilot Club in recognition of this honor at the Zoom annual convention of the Tennessee District Pilot held at Lewis County Public Library on Saturday, April 24.
Perry County, TN

JUDGE SPITZER: WHAT 32ND DISTRICT WILL MEAN FOR COUNTIES

When Perry County voters go to the polls in August 2022, they will be electing for the first time a Circuit Court judge, district attorney, and public defender for the new Thirty-Second Judicial District comprised on Perry, Hickman, and Lewis counties. To explain the formation of the new district—which breaks...
Lewis County, TN

Commodity Food Distribution

There will be a commodity food distribution for Lewis County residents only on May 13, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. until 12 noon at Memorial Park. The distribution will be drive up only. Clients are to stay in their vehicle with the window rolled up. Commodity printout or your ID should be presented through the window and staff will place the food in the trunk of the client’s vehicle.