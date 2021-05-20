Lewis County Elks Lodge awards scholarship
The Tennessee Elks Association has a proud tradition of encouraging and supporting education. Recognizing the evolving face of the American economy and the changing needs of students, the Tennessee Elks Association is proud to offer trade scholarships which are designed to aid those students who are seeking a trade or certificate program after high school. Any high school graduate that resides in Tennessee wanting to pursue a trade or certificate program is eligible to apply for the $1,500 scholarships.www.lewisherald.com