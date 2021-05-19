newsbreak-logo
Joel Edgerton and Christine Centenera welcome their first child: Actor, 46, says he's 'in love' after rushing to Sydney to be with his fashion designer girlfriend, 39, in time for the birth

By Monique Friedlander
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 19 hours ago

Joel Edgerton has welcomed his first child with his long-term partner, Vogue fashion director Christine Centenera.

The actor and filmmaker, 46, shared the news in an interview with Oprah Winfrey on Wednesday, saying Christine, 39, had given birth a few days ago in Sydney.

'I just ran away from the hospital for a moment. I can't even put it into words. I'm in love,' he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Oum5J_0a53CLfE00
Congratulations! Joel Edgerton has welcomed his first child with his long-term partner, Vogue fashion director Christine Centenera. Pictured together on February 18, 2019, in London

The Boy Erased star revealed he was worried about missing the birth, as he was filming a project interstate.

'I was very nervous because I was working in Queensland and there are some border issues with Sydney and Queensland that pop up,' he said.

'I was getting very nervous that I'd get stuck.'

Fortunately, Joel was able to leave the set and return to Sydney in time for his child's arrival.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Fl8Bd_0a53CLfE00
Calm before the storm: Christine had been pictured arriving at a North Sydney hospital last Monday as she prepared to give birth
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zphTX_0a53CLfE00
Support: She was joined by her mother as she checked into hospital
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DLfRp_0a53CLfE00
Low-key: Christine hasn't said anything publicly about her pregnancy 

'I was working with some wonderful people who said, "We will move heaven and earth to make sure you don't miss something this important,"' he added.

Christine had been pictured arriving at a North Sydney hospital last Monday as she prepared to give birth.

Looking calm and collected, she and her mother were seen carrying large suitcases from a taxi.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i36n1_0a53CLfE00
Helping hand: Looking calm and collected, Christine and her mother were seen carrying large suitcases from a taxi
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06iHjY_0a53CLfE00
Checking in: They scanned a QR code before making their way into the hospital reception 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4727Aj_0a53CLfE00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=197QAL_0a53CLfE00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05mSs9_0a53CLfE00
Chic: She completed her look with white sneakers, a baseball cap and a black top-handle bag
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rIS7y_0a53CLfE00
Planning to do work? She carried a laptop and charger as she made her way into the hospital

The heavily pregnant journalist covered her baby bump in black activewear and a plaid coat.

She completed her look with white sneakers, a baseball cap and a black top-handle bag.

Christine works as the fashion director for Vogue Australia and is also the designer of her own line, Wardrobe NYC.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27sVWR_0a53CLfE00
Prepared: The stunner also clutched a stack of documents
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QdUlr_0a53CLfE00
Notoriously private: Christine and Joel never officially confirmed they were expecting a child, even after photos surfaced of her with a visible bump in January

The couple never officially confirmed they were expecting a child, even after photos surfaced of Christine with a visible bump in January.

In February, the Daily Telegraph reported that Joel was 'thrilled' to become a father.

Joel and Christine debuted their relationship at GQ Australia's Men of the Year Awards in Sydney in November 2018.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xG2sN_0a53CLfE00
Milestone: In February, the Daily Telegraph reported that Joel was 'thrilled' to become a father 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18WPUp_0a53CLfE00
Multi-talented: Christine works as the fashion director for Vogue Australia and is also the designer of her own line, Wardrobe NYC 
