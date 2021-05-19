Joel Edgerton and Christine Centenera welcome their first child: Actor, 46, says he's 'in love' after rushing to Sydney to be with his fashion designer girlfriend, 39, in time for the birth

Joel Edgerton has welcomed his first child with his long-term partner, Vogue fashion director Christine Centenera.

The actor and filmmaker, 46, shared the news in an interview with Oprah Winfrey on Wednesday, saying Christine, 39, had given birth a few days ago in Sydney.

'I just ran away from the hospital for a moment. I can't even put it into words. I'm in love,' he said.

Congratulations! Joel Edgerton has welcomed his first child with his long-term partner, Vogue fashion director Christine Centenera. Pictured together on February 18, 2019, in London

The Boy Erased star revealed he was worried about missing the birth, as he was filming a project interstate.

'I was very nervous because I was working in Queensland and there are some border issues with Sydney and Queensland that pop up,' he said.

'I was getting very nervous that I'd get stuck.'

Fortunately, Joel was able to leave the set and return to Sydney in time for his child's arrival.

Calm before the storm: Christine had been pictured arriving at a North Sydney hospital last Monday as she prepared to give birth

Support: She was joined by her mother as she checked into hospital

Low-key: Christine hasn't said anything publicly about her pregnancy

'I was working with some wonderful people who said, "We will move heaven and earth to make sure you don't miss something this important,"' he added.

Christine had been pictured arriving at a North Sydney hospital last Monday as she prepared to give birth.

Looking calm and collected, she and her mother were seen carrying large suitcases from a taxi.

Helping hand: Looking calm and collected, Christine and her mother were seen carrying large suitcases from a taxi

Checking in: They scanned a QR code before making their way into the hospital reception

Chic: She completed her look with white sneakers, a baseball cap and a black top-handle bag

Planning to do work? She carried a laptop and charger as she made her way into the hospital

The heavily pregnant journalist covered her baby bump in black activewear and a plaid coat.

She completed her look with white sneakers, a baseball cap and a black top-handle bag.

Christine works as the fashion director for Vogue Australia and is also the designer of her own line, Wardrobe NYC.

Prepared: The stunner also clutched a stack of documents

Notoriously private: Christine and Joel never officially confirmed they were expecting a child, even after photos surfaced of her with a visible bump in January

The couple never officially confirmed they were expecting a child, even after photos surfaced of Christine with a visible bump in January.

In February, the Daily Telegraph reported that Joel was 'thrilled' to become a father.

Joel and Christine debuted their relationship at GQ Australia's Men of the Year Awards in Sydney in November 2018.

Milestone: In February, the Daily Telegraph reported that Joel was 'thrilled' to become a father