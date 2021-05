Days Of Our Lives coming and goings reveal Cameron Johnson will be leaving DOOL and his final airdate is on Wednesday, April 28. Spoilers reveal that his character, Theo Carver, will exit the soap along with his best friend and soon-to-be girlfriend, Ciara Brady Weston (Victoria Konefal). Both Johnson and Konefal will be bowing out of the soap on the same date. Konefal returned to the show as a recurring character and her exit proves that it’s not a full-time gig.