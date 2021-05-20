Summer feeding program

The Lewis County Public Library has been serving Lewis County and its 12,000 residents by providing much more than books. In recent times, the Library became a staple in community outreach when Covid-19 hit our little county by providing free wifi and electronic devices for kids who had to learn from home. They also provide educational and technology training programs in which 970 people attended from January to March of this year. The Library also fosters our innate curiosity about the history of Lewis County and possibly our ancestry. In fact, the Library's staff and team indexed 315 loose county records in just three months, making 4,467 pages available to the public. They have also been an integral source in community building by helping numerous people throughout the community find jobs and even create resumes.