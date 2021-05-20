Summer feeding program

Well it is a beautiful morning here in our little valley. I went out to feed the cats and the sun was shining and felt so warm, I just had to go back and get my coffee and sit in my rocking chair and enjoy the warm sunshine. While I was sitting there, the cats fininished their breakfast and were giving themselves a bath, and two birds came down right at my feet and ate the cats’ leftovers. I looked across the yard and into the neighbors’ field and the cows were grazing peacefully. Then I looked up at one of the bluest skies ever and then I looked out at all the flowers blooming and I thought it sure was peaceful. God is good.