Lewis County, TN

Summer feeding program

lewisherald.com
 18 hours ago

The Lewis County Schools Food Service Department will be serving free meals beginning on Monday, May 24, 2021 at the elementary cafeteria and continuing through Friday, July 9, 2021. Parents can drive through and pick-up lunch and breakfast for students between 10am-1pm Monday-Friday. The Summer Feeding Program will serve free...

www.lewisherald.com
Lewis County, TNlewisherald.com

National Children's Mental Health Awareness Day

County Mayor Jonah Keltner signed a proclamation on Monday morning, recognizing May 6th as National Children’s Mental Health Awareness Day for Lewis County. The proclamation read that addressing the complex mental health of children, youth, young adults and families is fundamental to the citizens of Lewis County, and the need for comprehensive, coordinated mental health services “places upon our community a critical responsibility.”
Gordonsburg/ Little Swan News

Gordonsburg/ Little Swan News

Don’t know what winter this is but hope it is the last one.Temperatures in the forties and low fifties just doesn’t seem right for May and gardens and flowers won’t do much good till the ground gets warmer. We had another round of thunderstorms this past week and weekend with one on Thursday that had hail in some areas and wind pretty much over the whole county, then again on Sunday afternoon and night with power outages.
Hohenwald, TNlewisherald.com

Hope Hohenwald puts $17k grant to use for the community

Last year 1.3 million pounds of food was distributed in Lewis County to those suffering from food insecurity and the number has only grown this year due to the ongoing demand and challenges the community has faced. In response, Amerigroup Tennessee has donated a forklift and installation process for a...
Commodity Food Distribution

Commodity Food Distribution

There will be a commodity food distribution for Lewis County residents only on May 13, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. until 12 noon at Memorial Park. The distribution will be drive up only. Clients are to stay in their vehicle with the window rolled up. Commodity printout or your ID should be presented through the window and staff will place the food in the trunk of the client’s vehicle.
Library Expansion Project

Library Expansion Project

The Lewis County Public Library has been serving Lewis County and its 12,000 residents by providing much more than books. In recent times, the Library became a staple in community outreach when Covid-19 hit our little county by providing free wifi and electronic devices for kids who had to learn from home. They also provide educational and technology training programs in which 970 people attended from January to March of this year. The Library also fosters our innate curiosity about the history of Lewis County and possibly our ancestry. In fact, the Library's staff and team indexed 315 loose county records in just three months, making 4,467 pages available to the public. They have also been an integral source in community building by helping numerous people throughout the community find jobs and even create resumes.
Hohenwald Springfest Returns for 2021

Hohenwald Springfest Returns for 2021

Friends of the Lewis County Public Library once again hosts its Hohenwald Springfest this weekend at Lewis County Memorial Park. With a new design for a completely outdoor event, over thirty vendors will exhibit their creations along the paved walking trail throughout the park. Joining them for this event will be the 27 foot long Oscar Mayer Wienermobile for spectators to tour and take pictures.
Lewis County Kindergarten Perfect Attendance

Lewis County Kindergarten Perfect Attendance

Kindergarten students maintaining Perfect Attendance for the 4th six weeks in Mrs. Keltner’s class were Autumn Eaker and Natalie Eaker. Kindergarten student, Myla Volkmer, maintained Perfect Attendance for the 4th six weeks. She is in Mrs. Halfacre’s class.
LCMS Teacher of the Year

LCMS Teacher of the Year

Deborah Walker, a Lewis County Middle School teacher, was selected as Tennessee District Pilot Special Education Teacher of the Year. She was presented a certificate and a check from the local Pilot Club in recognition of this honor at the Zoom annual convention of the Tennessee District Pilot held at Lewis County Public Library on Saturday, April 24.
One Day At A Time

One Day At A Time

Well it is a beautiful morning here in our little valley. I went out to feed the cats and the sun was shining and felt so warm, I just had to go back and get my coffee and sit in my rocking chair and enjoy the warm sunshine. While I was sitting there, the cats fininished their breakfast and were giving themselves a bath, and two birds came down right at my feet and ate the cats’ leftovers. I looked across the yard and into the neighbors’ field and the cows were grazing peacefully. Then I looked up at one of the bluest skies ever and then I looked out at all the flowers blooming and I thought it sure was peaceful. God is good.
Hohenwald, TNlewisherald.com

New owners for Rock House Coffee Company & Event Center

The Rock House Coffee Company and Event Center in the center of Hohenwald changed hands this past month. Ken and Cindy Brown and family, who built the venue, sold it to two people who are not un-familiar with Hohenwald. Jeremy Hall and wife Misti are no strangers to Lewis County, having owned land and a cabin here where Jeremy comes down from their home in Columbia to hunt.