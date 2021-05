General Hospital (GH) spoilers tease that Dr. Britt Westbourne (Kelly Thiebaud) has mentioned how dangerous Cyrus Renault (Jeff Kober) is when talking to her mother, Dr. Leisl O’Brecht (Kathleen Gati). But Dr. O’s time and attention have been consumed with destroying Peter August (Wes Ramsey) that she barely seemed to even a clue what Britt had been trying to tell her. But everything changed when Britt called her mother out of the blue and warned her that she might be in danger if Cyrus decides to target people that Britt is close to.