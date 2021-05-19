Minary's Dream Alliance celebrating one-year anniversary this Saturday
CHESTERTOWN — Minary’s Dream Alliance is celebrating its one-year anniversary this weekend with a special event at its soon-to-own headquarters. Founded by Paul Tue and Doncella Wilson, the nonprofit organization seeks “to improve the lives of families and youth in the Mid-Shore region, particularly those families that are disadvantaged and underserved by existing institutions and organizations, and to promote equity, community and improved educational and homelife outcomes.”www.myeasternshoremd.com