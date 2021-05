BALTIMORE — Giancarlo Stanton, scratched from Friday’s lineup with left quadriceps tightness, was not in the Yankees' lineup Saturday night. "He’s better," Aaron Boone said. "Again, do feel like this is something that’s a day-to-day situation and that it’s something that we’re hopefully out in front of more than pushing through and turning into something significant. He’ll continue to get treatment and he’s doing more activity today as far as moving around. I would say a nice improvement overnight."