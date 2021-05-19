newsbreak-logo
Another one bites the “Butter?” Queen appears to have collaborated with pop superstars BTS

By Regional Media
illinoisnewsnow.com
 20 hours ago

After the Korean boy band BTS dropped a teaser video for their new single, “Butter,” fans couldn’t help but notice that the beat of the snippet in the teaser sounded an awful lot like Queen‘s 1980 chart-topping hit “Another One Bites the Dust.” Now it appears that the similarity was deliberate.

Freddie Mercury
#Superstars#Abc Audio#Pop Music#Video Music#Music Video#New Music#Korean#Instagram Story#Live Aid#Abc Audio#Butter#Song#Billboard Notes#Fun#Group Member Jin#Collaboration#Chant#Line#Wembley Stadium
