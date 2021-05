‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ (B&B) spoilers find that Flo Fulton (Katrina Bowden) had a very good week. Not only did she become “Flogan” for a hot minute when the three MacBeth witches, sorry I mean, Logan sisters; Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang), Donna Logan (Jennifer Gareis) and Katie Logan (Heather Tom) legally gave the ex-felon the Logan name, it seems that Flo will exchange her surname once more to Spencer.