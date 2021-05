Wanda Smith is an inspiration who exemplifies that perseverance will get you far in life. Smith had always wanted to be a teacher. But she had to put these plans on hold because she had to take care of her ailing mother. After graduating high school she had to put her dreams on hold to provide for her family. She worked at an ice cream parlor and later, went on to hold a job as a bus monitor and custodian at Brenham Elementary School, reported ABC 7. This would be the same school where, after qualifying to become a teacher, she would lead a class. But the journey was anything but easy.