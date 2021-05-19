newsbreak-logo
The Oregonian

Dave Hunt, former Oregon House speaker arrested in prostitution sting, wins landslide reelection to Clackamas Community College board

By Eder Campuzano
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 18 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

Former Oregon House Speaker Dave Hunt sailed to victory in his bid for another term on the Clackamas Community College board of directors Tuesday night, capturing 97% of the vote weeks after his arrest as part of a Portland police prostitution sting. Hunt, now a lobbyist, was arrested last month...

www.oregonlive.com
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oregon House#College Board#Prostitution#Sting#Politics#Crime#Oregon College#Portland Police#House Speaker#Speaker Of The House#Democrat#Lincoln High School#Pamplin Media#Oregonian#Portland Public Schools#Milwaukie#Ballots#Campaign#Officer#Running
KXL

Multnomah County Investigating Alleged “Brutal Assault” At Glenn Otto Park

TROUTDALE, Ore. – Several men are caught on camera swimming across the Sandy River to Glenn Otto Park in Troutdale around 7:30 Sunday night and then punching, kicking, and stomping two brothers. One man is also seen using a stick as a weapon. Multnomah County Chief Deputy Nicole Morrissey O’Donnell...
Portland, ORoregontoday.net

COVID-19 Cases & Deaths, May 17

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Friday are in the following counties: Baker (4), Benton (6), Clackamas (100), Clatsop (6), Columbia (5), Coos (5), Crook (11), Deschutes (68), Douglas (10), Grant (13), Harney (2), Hood River (4), Jackson (39), Jefferson (8), Josephine (10), Klamath (35), Lake (3), Lane (46), Lincoln (4), Linn (29), Malheur (5), Marion (60), Morrow (3), Multnomah (120), Polk (14), Tillamook (3), Umatilla (17), Union (1), Wasco (2), Washington (70) and Yamhill (10). Oregon’s 2,573rd COVID-19 death is an 89-year-old man from Columbia County who tested positive on April 12 and died on May 10 at Portland VA Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed. Oregon’s 2,574th COVID-19 death is a 68-year-old man from Columbia County who tested positive on April 3 and died on April 18 at PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center in Vancouver, WA. He had underlying conditions. Oregon’s 2,575th COVID-19 death is an 89-year-old man from Grant County who tested positive on May 6 and died on May 12 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed. Oregon’s 2,576th COVID-19 death is a 104-year-old woman from Coos County who tested positive on May 5 and died on May 9 at her residence. She had no underlying conditions. Oregon’s 2,577th COVID-19 death is a 79-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on April 17 and died on May 3 at his residence. He had underlying conditions. Oregon’s 2,578th COVID-19 death is a 54-year-old woman from Marion County who tested positive on May 13 and died on May 13 at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions. Oregon’s 2,579th COVID-19 death is a 63-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive on April 14 and died on April 24 at Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center in Las Vegas, NV. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed. Oregon’s 2,580th COVID-19 death is a 58-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive on April 10 and died on May 9 at Providence Portland Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed. Oregon’s 2,581st COVID-19 death is a 73-year-old man from Polk County who tested positive on April 29 and died on May 12 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions. Oregon’s 2,582nd COVID-19 death is an 83-year-old man from Curry County who tested positive on May 4 and died on May 10 at Bay Area Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed. Note: Updated information is known about Oregon’s 2,555th death. She is a 67-year-old woman from Benton County. She was originally reported as a Linn County resident.
KTVZ

Deputies investigating after two brothers assaulted by group at Glenn Otto Park

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Oregon (KPTV) — The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office says it is investigating an assault that occurred Sunday evening in Glenn Otto Park. Two brothers were at the park enjoying the warm day when, according to one of the brothers, a group of roughly a dozen young men starting yelling homophobic slurs and began beating them, sending both to the hospital.
klcc.org

Spike In Homeless Deaths On Oregon's South Coast Highlights Holes In Safety Net

On a recent Sunday in St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church in Brookings, Father Bernie Lindley is holding a service about charity and healing and good will. “Peter, empowered by his faith and the witness of Jesus Christ, sees this man and heals this man, and the man gets up at once and dances for joy,” Lindley says to the dozen parishioners seated throughout the small church.
Oregon Statebasinlife.com

Klamath Basin News, Monday 5/17 -KCC Awarded $1.2 million Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act Grant To Provide More Job Seeker And Workforce Development Services

The latest and most comprehensive coverage of local News, Sports, Business, and Community News stories in the Klamath Basin, Southern Oregon and around the state of Oregon from Wynne Broadcasting’s KFLS News/Talk 1450AM / 102.5FM, The Herald & News, and BasinLife.com, and powered by Mick Insurance, your local health and Medicare agents.
Oregon StateColumbian

Eastern Oregon University seeks input from students, staff on requiring COVID-19 vaccinations

LA GRANDE — Eastern Oregon University is taking a cautious approach to deciding if it will require students, teachers and staff to get COVID-19 vaccines. Oregon State University in Corvallis and University of Oregon in Eugene have announced they will require students coming to their campus in the fall to have been vaccinated. And officials with Western Oregon University on Monday, May 10, announced students and employees will need to have the vaccinations if they study or work in person at the university’s Monmouth or Salem campuses for the fall term.
Washington StateKATU.com

Hood River, Washington counties among those applying to reopen next week

PORTLAND, Ore. — Counties across Oregon are reaching the threshold of vaccinating 65% of the population. The Oregon Health Authority says from there, counties can submit plans around improving vaccine equity as a next step to enter the lower risk tier for reopening. Places like Washington County and Hood River said they were ready to go, and submitted a plan on Friday. Multnomah County tells KATU News they intend to share a plan with the state by next Friday.
Oregon StateKCBY

Coquille Police Department to participate in Oregon Safety Belt Overtime Blitz

COQUILLE, Ore. — The Coquille Police Department is taking part in the upcoming Oregon Safety Belt Overtime Blitz, the department said. From May 24 through June 6, law enforcement agencies in Oregon including Coquille PD will use federally funded overtime to educate the public about safety belt and child seat laws, including a law passed in 2017 increasing safety for children under the age of two.
Canby, ORKATU.com

Swimmer drowns in Molalla River near Canby Community Park

CANBY, Ore. — A person drowned in the Molalla River near Canby Community Park Saturday, according to Clackamas County authorities. Marine deputies say several people called and reported seeing the swimmer go underwater. Authorities pulled the victim from the water and immediately started life-saving efforts. Unfortunately, that person died at...
Oregon StateAntelope Valley Press

Gun sanctuaries facing court test in Oregon

SALEM, Ore. — The first court test of whether local governments can ban police from enforcing certain gun laws is playing out in a rural Oregon county, one of a wave of US counties declaring itself a Second Amendment sanctuary. The measure that voters in the logging area of Columbia...
Portland, ORPosted by
Lake Oswego Review

Police help person in crisis off St. Johns Bridge

The Portland Police Bureau wants the public to know help is available for those experiencing a mental health crisis.Police helped a person in crisis safely off the St. Johns Bridge in North Portland on Sunday. According to police, at 7:42 a.m. on May 16, North Precinct officers responded to a person in crisis call on the bridge. With assistance of officers from the Enhanced Crisis Intervention Team and in consultation with the Crisis Negotiation Team, the officers were able to assist the person on the bridge come back to where they were safe. The bridge has since reopened to...