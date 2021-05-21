Is Baltimore's Racist Police Force Responsible for the High Crime Rate?

Police Officer Photo by LOGAN WEAVER on Unsplash

Based on crime statistics, Baltimore consistently ranks in the top few most dangerous cities in the United States. FBI statistics rate is as the 4th most dangerous city in the United States while the Neighborhood Scout website says its more dangerous than 99% of other cities.

Let's take a look at some of these statistics and look at one issue that keeps coming up- is the Baltimore Police Department racist?

Balitmore Crime Statistics

Perhaps the most concerning statistic are the number of violent crimes in Baltimore. The number of violent crimes per 1000 people is 18.76. Compare this to the Maryland average of 4.84 and the average across the United States of 4 violent crimes per 1000 people. This means you have a 1 in 53 chance of being the victim of a violent crime in Baltimore.

Looking at property crime and the rates more than double. The number of property crimes per 1000 people in Baltimore is 43.95. Again this is way more than the Maryland average and the United States average of 19.5 and 21, respectively.

Finally, there are 47 crimes per square mile in Baltimore. The national average is 28.3

So why is a crime so high in Baltimore?

Is this police force racist?

The United States Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division released a report in 2016 that accused the city’s Police Department of racial discrimination and excessive force. The report stated that Black people make up 65 percent of Baltimore but are arrested for 91% of discretionary offenses like “failure to obey” or “trespassing.” 60 percent of the city’s drivers are black, but they account for 82% of all traffic stops.

The Justice Department investigation found that police officers regularly violated people’s rights during stops, searches, and seizures and lacked basic training.

Based on this report, the city agreed to a “consent decree” with the federal government. This decree listed a set of policing reforms that a federal judge would enforce.

Despite this report and decree, crime continued to jump over the next few years.

"I have grown accustomed to scanning the briefs column in The Baltimore Sun in the morning for news of the latest homicides; to taking note of the location of the latest killings as I drive around town for my baseball coaching and volunteering obligations." Baltimore resident and New York Times reporter, Alec McGillis

What is being done to reduce crime and curb racism?

Last year the organization that oversees the city’s behavioral health services said the department’s current system was “ a total failure ” that needed better integration with the city’s mental health professionals. The comment came after the police shot a man last year who pulled out a firearm while experiencing a behavioral crisis.

In February, Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison announced that the department had implemented a new “stops, searches and arrests” policy as it works to eliminate unconstitutional interactions with the public and comply with a federal consent decree. Harrison said the new policy “provides the foundation for constitutional and effective policing.”

“To be clear, these policies do not handcuff our police officers,” Harrison said. “Quite the opposite. Our new policies and training guide our officers on how to effectively fight crime while building public trust.” Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison

It is hoped the policy in conjunction with the 2016 agreement will monitor and improve how officers patrol streets and engage with individuals. There will be additional training provided to police officers.

Let's hope that this helps improve the relations between the Baltimore community and the police department and reduces crime. And Baltimore can eventually lose its title as one of the most dangerous cities in the United States.