Eastern Shore Rural Health System, Inc. will soon be able to vaccinate 12 through 17-year-old Eastern Shore of Virginia residents against COVID-19 with the Pfizer vaccine. The Pfizer vaccine is expected to be authorized for use in all adolescents age 12 and older by early next week. To get your child vaccinated, call any Rural Health center to add your child’s name to the vaccination list. Details on how the vaccinations will be given will be announced ASAP.