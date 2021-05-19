Bay County High School named top in U.S.

New Hope Bay and the Great Start Collaborative have announced the opening of a new childcare facility in Bay County. Montessori Children’s House of Bay City will offer preschool and kindergarten education as well as child care for kids starting at ages 2 years and 9 months old. Located in its own dedicated building on the 14-acre New Hope Bay senior living campus, John Czarnecki, Director of Operations for New Hope Bay, says the addition will be a great way to enrich the lives of both the old and young. He says the school also hopes to be an attraction for the best care providers, by providing a new childcare option for employees with kids of their own.