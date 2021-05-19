newsbreak-logo
Bay County High School named top in U.S.

By Matt Franklin
abc12.com
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleBAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - (5/19/2021) - A Bay County high school has been honored was one of the best in the nation. John Glenn High School was recognized by U.S. News and World Report. It was also noted as the highest ranking school in Bay County. According to a...

