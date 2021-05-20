newsbreak-logo
Teachers can be influenced by personality traits when awarding grades – study

By Press Association 2021
centralfifetimes.com
 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleTeachers may tend to award higher grades to pupils with positive personality traits, new research has suggested. Academics from Queen’s University in Belfast and Goldsmiths University of London were involved in the international project that found evidence that some teachers base grading decisions on more than actual academic ability. The...

