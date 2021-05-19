Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Officer-Involved Shooting Update
Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Officer-Involved Shooting Update. Lake Havasu City Police Department detectives continue to investigate the officer involved shooting incident that occurred in Kingman, Arizona on April 17, 2021. The Mohave County Sheriff’s Officer involved in the shooting is identified as Deputy Matthew Farney. Deputy Farney has been employed with the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office since 2013, and has been a sworn officer for over five years. Deputy Farney was not wearing a body-worn camera at the time of the shooting.www.thebee.news