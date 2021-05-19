Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Officer-Involved Shooting Update

KINGMAN, Ariz. – At this time, the city is working toward finding whether or not any data has been compromised. More ongoing forensic investigation will determine and conclude if any information was compromised, at this time the city is hoping the next process moves quickly, however we do not have a timeline at this point. The city completed a preliminary review and did not locate any compromised confidential information. In an overabundance of caution, the city will perform a more systemic review to ensure that no confidential information was compromised. City leadership appreciates the patience and understanding of our internal team members and external customers as we understand this is a lengthy process.