Dixon Jumps to Top as Practice Heats Up at Indy

By Speedway Digest Staff
speedwaydigest.com
 18 hours ago

Scott Dixon may be known as “The Iceman,” but perhaps nobody is better in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES when the heat is on. Six-time NTT INDYCAR SERIES champion Dixon led practice Wednesday for the 105th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge with a best lap of 226.829 mph in the No. 9 PNC Bank Grow Up Great Honda as track and air temperatures climbed compared to Opening Day Tuesday. 2008 Indy 500 winner Dixon led three Chip Ganassi Racing drivers in the top five.

