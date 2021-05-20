newsbreak-logo
Wage increases still worth less than a year ago, study suggests

By Press Association 2021
 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articlePay rises are still worth less than a year ago despite an increase in the value of settlements in recent months, according to a new report. Wage analysts XpertHR said median awards were worth 1.9% in the three months to the end of April, up from 1% for previous quarters.

