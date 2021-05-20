Wage increases still worth less than a year ago, study suggests

May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Traitify, a human insight platform for enterprise HR departments, today announces the release of The Happiness Report, a detailed look at the satisfaction and wellbeing of America's high-volume workforce. While a plurality of respondents maintain a constant level of happiness in their current roles, more than a quarter are less happy in their job than they were before the pandemic began. The Happiness Report examines what HR practices, managerial interventions and benefits most impact employee happiness and serves as a guide to HR professionals managing high-volume workforces in common jobs (ie. those roles represented by numerous employees in the company such as a cashier, medical assistant, cargo loader or custodian).