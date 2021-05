The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is considering whether to cap nicotine levels in traditional combustible cigarettes and to ban the sale of menthols as well. The FDA must respond in court by April 29 to a citizens’ petition to ban menthols by disclosing whether it plans to implement such a policy. And the Biden administration is considering a concurrent requirement to limit the amount of nicotine in all cigarettes sold in the U.S. to levels at which they are no longer addictive.