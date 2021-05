The ransomware group responsible for the attack on Colonial Pipeline’s system has targeted three other companies, CNBC reports. DarkSide, a Russian-based hacker group, was named by the FBI as being responsible for the ransomware attack that Georgia-based Colonial Pipelines first reported on Friday. The attack forced the company to shut down its 5,500-mile pipeline, causing gas prices to rise and fuel shortages across the Southeast. The hackers have since revealed three new companies they targeted within the last 24 hours on its site on the dark web, entitled DarkSide Leaks. One of the companies targeted is a United States-based...