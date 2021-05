Kobe Bryant was not one to let the fans down by not showing up. Throughout a 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers — spanning 1,392 regular season games, 220 playoff games and an untold, uncountable number of twilight hours in the gym — the physical toll added up: broken and dislocated fingers; taking IV bags to fight through the flu; a torn labrum; a ruptured Achilles. In between those moments in the spotlight, Bryant’s life came to be dominated by ice bags and stretching, by recovering from the beating he put on his own body.