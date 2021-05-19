UWSP baseball powers to a regular season conference title

View more in
Baseball
Golf|missourivalleytimes.com
Golf: Bulldogs clinch RVC regular season title
Boyer Valley picked up a pair of non-conference wins over Woodbine in regular season play on May 3 in …. This item is available in full to subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you will need to either log into your subscriber account, or purchase a new subscription.
Lewiston, ID|koze.com
Bengal softball claims first regular season conference championship
Samantha Mader hit a walk-off triple in leading the Lewiston High School softball team to a 7-to-6 win over Post Falls yesterday at Airport Park that clinched the program’s first-ever regular season league title. Mader also hit a two-run homerun and pitched a complete game in the circle. The Bengals...
Oklahoma State|Posted by247Sports
Sooners hold on in wild game two to even Bedlam Series, force rubber match for Big 12 regular season title
STILLWATER, Okla. — Bedlam was, as they say, Bedlam in game two between the top-ranked Sooners and sixth-ranked Oklahoma State Cowgirls. Umpiring was questionable throughout, much like it was a day earlier, Patty Gasso eventually got tossed because of that, and it got frantic in the seventh inning before Nicole May finally put out the fire for a 6-4 series equalizing win that sets up a winner-take-all Sunday finale both the series and the Big 12 regular season title.
Tennessee State|mutigers.com
No. 15/16 Mizzou Softball Powers Past No. 17/15 Tennessee to Close Regular Season
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – No. 15/16 Mizzou Softball closed the season in style, taking a 5-3 victory over the No. 17/15 Volunteers with four home runs. The Tigers launched seven home runs in the final two games of the series after being held to one hit and none for extra bases in the opener.
Missouri State|semoball.com
SEMO Softball Takes Shot at OVC Regular Season Title this Weekend Against Jacksonville State
The Southeast Missouri State softball team is in a position to win the Ohio Valley Conference regular-season title and claim the top seed in this year's OVC Tournament with a win over Jacksonville State this weekend. SEMO will secure the title with a win over the Gamecocks and one Eastern...
Baseball|gametimect.com
Young Abbott Tech baseball team exceeding expectations, chasing first conference title
The question on Dave Simone’s mind entering the Spring season was less about talent and more about experience. Simone had begun building up the Abbott Tech program in his first seven seasons as head coach, but when the 2020 season was canceled progress was stalled. Despite just two seniors and...
New York City, NY|chatsports.com
BIG EAST Announces 2021 #BIGEASTmlax Regular Season Awards, All-Conference Teams
NEW YORK – On the eve of the 2021 BIG EAST Men’s Lacrosse Championship presented by JEEP, the league announced the regular season award winners and All-BIG EAST First and Second Teams. Three of the five award winners were unanimous selections by the Conference’s head coaches. Georgetown grad student Jake...
Michigan State|Pioneer Press
Gophers softball finally gets Michigan in the regular season. No surprise, it will decide the Big Ten title.
For the first time in a long time, the two best Big Ten softball programs will actually meet in the regular season. The Gophers and Michigan have each finished in the top three in the Big Ten standings every year since 2013. The two teams are currently No. 1 and No. 2 again this season.
College Sports|Eastern Progress
It's power vs. power when No. 8 Wildcats host No. 2 UCLA in regular-season finale
This could be a special few days for the Arizona Wildcats. The chance to honor their unique senior class, in front of the season’s largest crowd, amid softball’s greatest rivalry, with postseason implications on the line. It doesn't get much better than that. “We have a lot riding on this,”...
Minnesota State|KEYC
Minnesota State sweeps USF to claim NSIC regular season title
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota State Mavericks baseball team played host to the University of Sioux Falls Thursday afternoon.. MSU wins 7-3 to sweep the series against USF. With the victory, MSU wins the NSIC regular-season title for the 11th time in program history. The Mavericks have a 30-6...
Stony Brook, NY|sbstatesman.com
Stony Brook softball stunned by late rally, lose regular season title to UMBC
After winning a three-game series against the Stony Brook softball team on May 7 and 8, the UMBC Retrievers are the America East regular season champions. Stony Brook demolished UMBC 11-2 in game one and held a 2-0 lead in the seventh inning of game two, needing to retire one more batter for the title. A shocking two-out rally forced a decisive game three that the Seawolves lost 4-1.
Notre Dame, IN|WNDU
Notre Dame baseball to recognize seniors in last home series of regular season
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Friday, Notre Dame baseball begins a Top 15 showdown with Florida State, and it’s also the last home series of the season. That means the baseball program will celebrate it’s seniors, and it’s graduate students, as they play their last regular season series at Frank Eck Stadium.
Massillon, OH|Canton Repository
Massillon baseball looks to grow from regular-season lessons as it readies for postseason
MASSILLON – It has always been about the finish for Massillon baseball coach Spike Ridgley. A month ago, the Tigers stormed out of the gates with a nine-game win streak and a 9-1 record. Yet, even with those successes, Ridgley was keeping his focus down the road, as the schedule toughened even more and the postseason loomed larger.
College Station, TX|KBTX.com
Aggies Claim 14 Event Titles to Wrap Up Regular Season
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M men’s and women’s track & field teams dominated the Aggie Invitational to wrap up its regular season Saturday night at E.B. Cushing Stadium. Battling windy conditions, the Aggies swept event titles in the 200m, 400m and high jump, in total the Maroon &...
NHL|theahl.com
First-year Silver Knights take regular-season division title
With a 5-0 win over Bakersfield on Thursday night, the Henderson Silver Knights clinched the Pacific Division’s regular-season title in their first year of play in the American Hockey League. Vegas’s top development affiliate also won division titles in 2017-18 and 2018-19 while partnered with the Chicago Wolves. Henderson (25-12-0-0,...
Clemson, SC|clemsonsportstalk.com
Tigers Clinch ACC Regular-Season Title; Logoleo Explodes for NCAA-Best 10 RBI
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — In the program’s first opportunity to do so, the Clemson Softball team won the ACC regular-season title after defeating Syracuse 19-2 in Sunday’s season finale at Skytop Softball Stadium. As a result of Sunday’s victory, the Tigers became the first team in Clemson history to secure a conference regular-season title in its first year of having the opportunity to do so. Clemson’s ACC-clinching win on Sunday was highlighted by a spectacular offensive performance by second-year freshman Alia Logoleo. The Tigers’ infielder/outfielder hit three home runs: a grand-slam, three-run and two-run shots, as well as an RBI-double. The offensive outburst resulted in a program record ten RBI’s, most by a player in a single game in the NCAA this season.
Illinois State|videtteonline.com
Corsey named MVC Player of the Week after leading softball to regular season title
After a strong performance that lead Illinois State softball to the Missouri Valley Conference regular season title, senior Andrea Corsey was named Player of the Week by the conference. Corsey hit a team high .545 against Valpo. The Redbird finished the three-game series with 8 RBIs and two home runs.
Baseball|wtxl.com
Florida A&M baseball falls in regular season finale to North Carolina Central
DURHAM, NC. (famuathletics.com) — The Florida A&M baseball (21-32, 15-13 MEAC) team couldn't salvage a victory in its weekend series versus North Carolina Central (25-18, 17-11 MEAC), falling in the regular season finale 6-1. Senior catcher Tucker Rayburn, led the Rattlers at the plate, accounting for two of FAMU's seven hits, going 2-for-3.
Sulphur, LA|Livingston Parish News
BASEBALL | Doyle powers past Loreauville, into Class 2A title game
SULPHUR -- The formula was a bit different than in its previous playoff wins, but the end result was another victory for the Doyle baseball team. Now the Tigers are headed to the Class 2A state championship game again. Abedn Kennedy launched a three-run home run, Tyson Stewart had a...