Baseball

UWSP baseball powers to a regular season conference title

WSAW
 20 hours ago
#Uwsp#Uswp Career 5 16 2021#Sports Assumption
Golfmissourivalleytimes.com

Golf: Bulldogs clinch RVC regular season title

Boyer Valley picked up a pair of non-conference wins over Woodbine in regular season play on May 3 in …. This item is available in full to subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you will need to either log into your subscriber account, or purchase a new subscription.
Lewiston, IDkoze.com

Bengal softball claims first regular season conference championship

Samantha Mader hit a walk-off triple in leading the Lewiston High School softball team to a 7-to-6 win over Post Falls yesterday at Airport Park that clinched the program’s first-ever regular season league title. Mader also hit a two-run homerun and pitched a complete game in the circle. The Bengals...
Oklahoma StatePosted by
247Sports

Sooners hold on in wild game two to even Bedlam Series, force rubber match for Big 12 regular season title

STILLWATER, Okla. — Bedlam was, as they say, Bedlam in game two between the top-ranked Sooners and sixth-ranked Oklahoma State Cowgirls. Umpiring was questionable throughout, much like it was a day earlier, Patty Gasso eventually got tossed because of that, and it got frantic in the seventh inning before Nicole May finally put out the fire for a 6-4 series equalizing win that sets up a winner-take-all Sunday finale both the series and the Big 12 regular season title.
Minnesota StateKEYC

Minnesota State sweeps USF to claim NSIC regular season title

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota State Mavericks baseball team played host to the University of Sioux Falls Thursday afternoon.. MSU wins 7-3 to sweep the series against USF. With the victory, MSU wins the NSIC regular-season title for the 11th time in program history. The Mavericks have a 30-6...
Stony Brook, NYsbstatesman.com

Stony Brook softball stunned by late rally, lose regular season title to UMBC

After winning a three-game series against the Stony Brook softball team on May 7 and 8, the UMBC Retrievers are the America East regular season champions. Stony Brook demolished UMBC 11-2 in game one and held a 2-0 lead in the seventh inning of game two, needing to retire one more batter for the title. A shocking two-out rally forced a decisive game three that the Seawolves lost 4-1.
College Station, TXKBTX.com

Aggies Claim 14 Event Titles to Wrap Up Regular Season

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M men’s and women’s track & field teams dominated the Aggie Invitational to wrap up its regular season Saturday night at E.B. Cushing Stadium. Battling windy conditions, the Aggies swept event titles in the 200m, 400m and high jump, in total the Maroon &...
NHLtheahl.com

First-year Silver Knights take regular-season division title

With a 5-0 win over Bakersfield on Thursday night, the Henderson Silver Knights clinched the Pacific Division’s regular-season title in their first year of play in the American Hockey League. Vegas’s top development affiliate also won division titles in 2017-18 and 2018-19 while partnered with the Chicago Wolves. Henderson (25-12-0-0,...
Clemson, SCclemsonsportstalk.com

Tigers Clinch ACC Regular-Season Title; Logoleo Explodes for NCAA-Best 10 RBI

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — In the program’s first opportunity to do so, the Clemson Softball team won the ACC regular-season title after defeating Syracuse 19-2 in Sunday’s season finale at Skytop Softball Stadium. As a result of Sunday’s victory, the Tigers became the first team in Clemson history to secure a conference regular-season title in its first year of having the opportunity to do so. Clemson’s ACC-clinching win on Sunday was highlighted by a spectacular offensive performance by second-year freshman Alia Logoleo. The Tigers’ infielder/outfielder hit three home runs: a grand-slam, three-run and two-run shots, as well as an RBI-double. The offensive outburst resulted in a program record ten RBI’s, most by a player in a single game in the NCAA this season.
Baseballwtxl.com

Florida A&M baseball falls in regular season finale to North Carolina Central

DURHAM, NC. (famuathletics.com) — The Florida A&M baseball (21-32, 15-13 MEAC) team couldn't salvage a victory in its weekend series versus North Carolina Central (25-18, 17-11 MEAC), falling in the regular season finale 6-1. Senior catcher Tucker Rayburn, led the Rattlers at the plate, accounting for two of FAMU's seven hits, going 2-for-3.
Sulphur, LALivingston Parish News

BASEBALL | Doyle powers past Loreauville, into Class 2A title game

SULPHUR -- The formula was a bit different than in its previous playoff wins, but the end result was another victory for the Doyle baseball team. Now the Tigers are headed to the Class 2A state championship game again. Abedn Kennedy launched a three-run home run, Tyson Stewart had a...