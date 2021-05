An Agawam police officer was injured in a serious car crash early Thursday in front of the community’s town hall, according to authorities. The crash was reported around 7:45 a.m. in the area of 68 Main St. in front of Agawam Town Hall, said Lt. Jennifer Blanchette of the Agawam Police Department. Only one car was involved in the collision, and only the officer was injured and taken to the hospital.