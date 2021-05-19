newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Hawkeye's Kate Bishop Explained: Who Is Hailee Steinfeld's MCU Character?

By Jesse Schedeen
IGN
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEverything's coming up Hawkeye in the MCU. Not only did Jeremy Renner's tortured hero find redemption in Avengers: Endgame, he's set to star in his own Disney+ series in 2021. And Clint Barton won't be the only Hawkeye this time. The series will also introduce his teenage counterpart, Kate Bishop (with Hailee Steinfeld playing the role).

www.ign.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Dalton
Person
Jeremy Renner
Person
Hailee Steinfeld
Person
Vera Farmiga
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel Universe#New Marvel Superhero#Marvel Comics#Native American#The Disney Investor Day#The Young Avengers#Signature Villains#Ign#Kree#Marvel Puzzle Quest#Dlc#Mcu#Marvel Heroes#Star#Heroine#Jack#Superhero Missions#Clint Training Lila#A K A Echo#Manhattan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Marvel Cinematic Universe
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MoviesGamespot

Marvel Phase 4: What We Know About The Next Movies - The Marvels, Wakanda Forever, Fantastic Four, And More

In 2021, fans will be able to watch four Marvel Cinematic Universe movies in theaters. While that may seem like a lot, the year prior saw no theatrical releases from the MCU because of the coronavirus pandemic. And looking beyond this year, there are a lot of Marvel movies--like Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and The Marvels, as well as TV shows like Moon Knight and Ms. Marvel coming your way soon.
ComicsEW.com

Farewell, Bro: How Matt Fraction and David Aja's 'Hawkeye' changed Marvel Comics

Clint Barton, a.k.a. Hawkeye, became the greatest sharpshooter known to man. He then joined the Avengers. This is what he does when he’s not being an Avenger. Those are the opening words of the first issue of Hawkeye, the acclaimed Marvel comic by Matt Fraction and David Aja, which is about to end its current run. After three years and 22 issues, we’ll be saying goodbye to Clint Barton, Kate Bishop, Lucky, and the Tracksuit Mafia as we know them—and while we’ll mourn losing Fraction’s poignant narrative and the masterful art of Aja and Annie Wu, the ending of Hawkeye is also something to be celebrated.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

Marvel’s Avengers Rooskaya Protocols guide – mission chains, rewards, dates

As part of the wider content roadmap for Marvel’s Avengers, the Black Widow-themed Red Room Takeover event promises to shake up the game’s HARM Rooms up a bit with some challenges, while also providing players with some killer cosmetics. It turns out that this event is being split up into two parts, the first being called Rooskaya Protocols. This part of the event introduces a number of Hero-specific Mission Chains as you uncover a mysterious computer virus that is infecting AIM Synthoids.
Video Gameswegotthiscovered.com

Marvel’s Avengers Fans Furious Over New MCU-Inspired Hawkeye Skin

Following on from its confirmation earlier this year that Marvel’s Avengers would be receiving a new line of skins inspired by the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Crystal Dynamics officially started delivering on its promise last week with an outfit for Black Widow based on actress Scarlett Johansson’s portrayal of the character in cinema. Players immediately slammed the wardrobe addition for its inaccuracies, with specific criticism placed on the hair and weapons as not looking similar enough to Natasha Romanoff’s live-action counterpart.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Saturday Night Live Doesn't Sound Too Excited for Marvel's Hawkeye

With impressive runs with WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and strong buzz on the upcoming Loki and What If…?, things have been looking pretty good for Disney+ and Marvel Studios- and that's just the beginning. Another series in the pipeline is the Hailee Steinfeld (Kate Bishop) and Jeremy Renner (Clint Barton)-starring Hawkeye, which should be shifting into post-production as we write this. Now from what we can tell, there are a ton of folks out here excited for the live-action series- just maybe not some of the folks at NBC's Saturday Night Live. During the Keegan-Michael Key-hosted episode, Key was in a sketch with Kenan Thompson where they played the security at The Muppet Show who had more than enough of Statler and Waldorf (Beck Bennett, Mikey Day) disrespecting the show. In what would be the best sketch of the night (here's our review), the opening offered a dig at Renner's upcoming return as Clint Barton. Extolling the virtues of WandaVision and Falcon, the voiceover also teased viewers to be on the lookout for Hawkeye… "& His Boring Ass Family."
MoviesMovieWeb

Why Marvel Said No Way to a Spider-Man Cameo in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier head writer Malcolm Spellman really wanted to have Tom Holland's Spider-Man drop by in the season one finale. But Marvel told him, "No way!" Any impending MCU cameo needs to make sense, and despite The Falcon and the Winter Soldier ending in New York, home of Peter Parker, Marvel boss Kevin Feige was not down with bringing the web-slinger in for a bit of action. Mainly because it seemed so out of place.
TV SeriesInside the Magic

Could We See These Marvel TV Characters In the MCU?

It’s a new age for Marvel Studios, and not just because we’re now in what we can call a “Post Thanos” era. With Disney+ bringing some new characters to the small screen and exploring stories of old ones, there’s potential for so many new stories and new adventures. It goes...
Moviesdigitalspy.com

Marvel stars who played more than one character in the MCU

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is made up of a plethora of not only superheroes but also ordinary folks whose faces have come to delight us whenever they appear on screen. But as the universe — soon to be multiverse — grows, there's been a perhaps unsurprising trend: familiar faces cropping up where they shouldn't be.
Moviestrendswide.com

Venom 2 Villain Carnage Explained: Who Is Woody Harrelson’s Character?

The first trailer for Venom 2: Let There Be Carnage has arrived, and guess what? It features Carnage! But who exactly is the very red, very scary symbiote bad guy?It all started with Spider-Man’s black alien costume in the comics, which betrayed him and wound up in the hands of his bitter rival Eddie Brock — who became Venom. But it also spawned an even meaner and deadlier nemesis in the form of Carnage. This bloodthirsty sadist has racked up quite a body count over the years, and even the Avengers have been hard-pressed to bring him to justice.