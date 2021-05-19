Hawkeye's Kate Bishop Explained: Who Is Hailee Steinfeld's MCU Character?

With impressive runs with WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and strong buzz on the upcoming Loki and What If…?, things have been looking pretty good for Disney+ and Marvel Studios- and that's just the beginning. Another series in the pipeline is the Hailee Steinfeld (Kate Bishop) and Jeremy Renner (Clint Barton)-starring Hawkeye, which should be shifting into post-production as we write this. Now from what we can tell, there are a ton of folks out here excited for the live-action series- just maybe not some of the folks at NBC's Saturday Night Live. During the Keegan-Michael Key-hosted episode, Key was in a sketch with Kenan Thompson where they played the security at The Muppet Show who had more than enough of Statler and Waldorf (Beck Bennett, Mikey Day) disrespecting the show. In what would be the best sketch of the night (here's our review), the opening offered a dig at Renner's upcoming return as Clint Barton. Extolling the virtues of WandaVision and Falcon, the voiceover also teased viewers to be on the lookout for Hawkeye… "& His Boring Ass Family."