Special Weather Statement issued for Lower Rio Grande Valley, South Central Highlands by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-19 17:54:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-19 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Blowing dust associated with strong thunderstorm winds can reduce visibilities below one quarter mile at times. Target Area: Lower Rio Grande Valley; South Central Highlands SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN SOCORRO COUNTY UNTIL 630 PM MDT At 553 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 14 miles northwest of Bingham, or 17 miles east of Socorro, moving southeast at 25 mph. Dime size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Bingham. This includes Highway 380 between Mile Markers 8 and 34.alerts.weather.gov