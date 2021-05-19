Witnesses Testify On Day 2 Of Murder Trial For Suspected Serial Killer William Reece

An American nurse was sentenced to life imprisonment on Tuesday over the murder of seven veterans to whom she had given lethal doses of insulin while they were under her care in a hospital. "There is no explanation and certainly no justification," Judge Thomas Kleeh told Reta Mays as her sentence was imposed. "You're the worst. You're the monster that no one sees coming." Mays, 46, pleaded guilty in July to the seven murders and attempted homicide of an eighth man, avoiding a trial and full investigation into a dozen other suspicious deaths. Confronted Tuesday for the first time by the loved ones of her victims, she did not provide any explanation for her actions.