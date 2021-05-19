newsbreak-logo
Sex Crimes

Witnesses Testify On Day 2 Of Murder Trial For Suspected Serial Killer William Reece

By Brittany Toolis
news9.com
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe second day of William Reece's murder trial began Wednesday morning. The jury heard from two of the four women who survived encounters with Reece. The first witness of the day, Sandra Sapaugh, is the reason Reece is serving a 60-year rape and kidnapping conviction in Texas. She was abducted in May 1997 at knifepoint. She only escaped after she jumped out of Reece's moving truck on a Texas expressway.

