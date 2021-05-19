newsbreak-logo
Kyle Busch Motorsports Has Momentum in Nascar Camping World Truck Series Heading Into Toyota Tundra 225 at Demanding Circuit of the Americas

By Speedway Digest Staff
Speedway Digest
 18 hours ago
Kyle Busch Motorsports has been flexing its collective muscle all season long in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. The team has combined to win five of the eight races this season and will look to add another trophy to the collection with a strong showing at the Toyota Tundra 225 at Circuit of The Americas (COTA). The much-anticipated race will be broadcast live by FS1 and MRN Radio when the green flag drops Saturday, May 22 at noon CT.

Speedway Digest is Home to NASCAR news, information, results, points and MORE!

