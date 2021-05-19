Kyle Busch Motorsports Has Momentum in Nascar Camping World Truck Series Heading Into Toyota Tundra 225 at Demanding Circuit of the Americas

The Cup Series (NCS) and Camping World Truck Series (NTS) were active at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, KS. Kyle Busch entered both events and scored victories in each series. The XFINITY Series (NXS) was off this weekend and will join the other two premier series at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina next weekend. Most vehicles will feature “Throwback” paint schemes honoring former drivers and teams in all three races at the “Track Too Tough To Tame”. The latest results and upcoming scheduled events for the NASCAR feeder series are also included below as well as details on all tracks mentioned in this column.