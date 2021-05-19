newsbreak-logo
Exeter, RI

Department of Environmental Management stocking ponds across state Friday

By NBC 10 NEWS
Turnto10.com
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management said it is stocking many ponds across the state this Friday. The DEM said Wednesday it's stocking the ponds with brook, rainbow and brown trout, and Atlantic salmon. The following ponds are included in the stocking program:. Alton Pond in Richmond/Hopkinton. Barber Pond...

City
Richmond, RI
City
Exeter, RI
City
Tiverton, RI
State
Rhode Island State
