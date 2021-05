After earning stage points in the first stage of racing, Chris Buescher and the No. 17 Fastenal team finished 17th at Dover International Speedway on Sunday afternoon. Buescher rolled off the grid in 10th and was up to ninth when the competition caution flag waved at lap 35. The team took four tires, fuel and an air pressure adjustment before getting back on track to restart fifth. The driver stayed inside of the top-10 for the majority of the stage, falling to ninth with 11 laps left in the stage. Buescher took the green-white checkered flag for stage two in ninth, earning two stage points.