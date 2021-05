4 Top Fintech Stocks To Consider Buying In The Stock Market This Week. Fintech stocks are growing in popularity in the stock market right now. For those new to the term fintech, it is a term used to describe new tech that seeks to improve and automate the delivery and use of financial services. Essentially, it is used to aid companies and consumers in managing their financial operations, processes, and lives by utilizing specialized software and algorithms. Fintech services are transforming the banking system from a branch-specific process to various digital channels.