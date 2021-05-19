newsbreak-logo
New train inspection facility to reduce traffic delays

By Ian Haupt
thenorthernlight.com
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleA new train scanner to be installed at the border may reduce traffic delays in Blaine and Birch Bay as U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) says the new technology would allow trains to travel at twice the speed. In a May 10 Blaine City Council meeting, CBP program manager...

