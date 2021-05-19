newsbreak-logo
Qantas hit with $16 billion revenue hole from COVID-19

By David Flynn
executivetraveller.com
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleQantas says the ongoing impact of COVID-19 will amount to a $16 billion loss of revenue by June 2021, and it’s not out the woods yet. The airline typically chalks up an estimated $8bn per year in revenue from international travel, which remains largely off the table until sometime in 2022.

