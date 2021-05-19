‘Outlander’ Season 6 Has ‘Very Traumatic’ Scenes, EP Maril Davis Says

newsbreak-logo
Hang in there, Outlander fans. The end of the Droughtlander is in sight. Production for Outlander Season 6 is underway, although it was delayed nine months by the pandemic. To make up for lost time, the show’s creators have made an official podcast where they answer fan questions and discuss seasons past and future. The inaugural episode of the podcast featured season 6 updates from executive producers Maril Davis and Matthew B. Roberts. And brace yourselves: they say season 6 has “very traumatic and very emotional” scenes.

