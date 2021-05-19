‘Outlander’ Season 6 Has ‘Very Traumatic’ Scenes, EP Maril Davis Says

As we prepare for The Boys season 3 to premiere at some point either later this year/early 2022, why not go behind the scenes?. There are of course a number of things that we want to see in the next season, whether it be some action-packed battle scenes or more of the show’s off-the-wall humor. Then, there’s also the presence of one Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy. We know that he is a foundational hero within this world, but unless you are a fan of the comics, you may not know all that much else.