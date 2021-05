Doughy cinnamon rolls meet creamy cheesecake – and it’s a match made in heaven. It always makes me happy when we can take two beloved foods and combine them in a way that is sometimes even more delicious but always a fun new way to experience some of your favorite foods. Well, we’ve done it again with this Cinnamon Roll Cheesecake! When you hear those three words you might think of doughy cinnamon rolls combined with velvety cheesecake and a swirl of irresistible cinnamon-sugar and good news – that’s exactly what you get with this delicious dessert. (I feel like I should definitely mention right off the bat that this comes with a cinnamon roll crust and it’s every bit as good as that sounds.)