See below for a breakdown of value plays for tonight’s slate of games on Fan Duel by FantasyPros. I love Capela on this slate. He may be the second-priciest center (tied with Rudy Gobert and behind Kelly Olynyk), but he should have an easy time hitting value against a Wizards squad that surrenders the most FanDuel points per game (FDPPG) to centers. Capela recorded a whopping 48.9 FanDuel (FD) points against the Wizards on May 10th on the back of 10 points and 22 rebounds! Although the Hawks have functionally secured a guaranteed playoff bid, they are still jostling for seeding with the Heat and Knicks, so they won’t have much incentive to rest Capela.