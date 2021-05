Danny Green was critical of the Philadelphia 76ers even despite their 109-107 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night. “Not our type of basketball. We’re getting wins, but I don’t like the way we’ve been getting them. We’ve got to be more locked in. ... if we’re going to play like the No. 1 team in the East or a championship contender, a team that wants to be the last team standing with the potential we can play, we need to do a lot better.