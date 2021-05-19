Fayette County farmers track down cattle after storms sweep through

Effective: 2021-05-04 10:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 10:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail, damaging winds, and continuous cloud to ground lightning are occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Bastrop; Caldwell; Fayette The National Weather Service in Austin San Antonio has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Caldwell County in south central Texas Southern Bastrop County in south central Texas West central Fayette County in south central Texas * Until 1045 AM CDT. * At 1004 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Lockhart, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Lockhart, Smithville, Rosanky, Fentress, Upton, Brownsboro, Delhi, Hills Prairie, Joliet, Rockne, Watterson, Maxwell, Red Rock, Buescher State Park, Lytton Springs, Taylorsville, Togo, Tilmon, String Prairie and Alum Creek. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...<50MPH