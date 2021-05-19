newsbreak-logo
Fayette County, TX

Fayette County farmers track down cattle after storms sweep through

KVUE
KVUE
 19 hours ago
SCHULENBURG, Texas — Crews with the National Weather Service were out surveying the damage in Fayette County after Tuesday night's tornado. It touched down near Swiss Alp, between Schulenberg and La Grange. The Fayette County Sheriff's Office reported two more tornado sightings at Highway 77 and FM 609, but those haven't been confirmed yet.

