Covid-19 in Whatcom County, by school district boundaries: May 15

Whatcom County Health Department officials say they are not considering greater restrictions if the county fails Phase 3 metrics, which the county currently meets. Governor Jay Inslee said in a media conference that all counties would enter Phase 3 on May 18 but local governments could impose tighter Covid-19 restrictions if counties needed it. Whatcom County Health Department director Erika Lautenbach said in an email to The Northern Light that although Whatcom County health officer Dr. Greg Stern has the authority to keep Whatcom County in Phase 2, the health department has not “entertained” the decision.