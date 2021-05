Take your taste buds on a trip around the world with this trio of strip steak, sourced from Japan, Australia and America. Wolfgang Puck’s CUT at 45 Park Lane is known as one of London’s swankiest steakhouses, famed for importing the best cuts of beef from all around the world. From pasture-grazed Premium Black Angus by Kansas’ celebrated Creekstone Farms to painfully rich and pure A5 Wagyu from Japan’s Kagoshima prefecture and even English Wagyu sourced closer to home at Earl Stonham Farm in Suffolk, CUT at 45 Park Lane has left no corner of the globe unexplored (nor spared any expense) in the quest for the very best in beef.