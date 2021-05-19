NWFR withdraws from regional fire authority

Negotiations to form a regional fire authority (RFA) encompassing North Whatcom Fire and Rescue (NWFR) and Whatcom County Fire District 4 (WCFD4) have foundered following an April 15 decision by NWFR fire commissioners to drop out of the negotiations. The two districts had been planning an amalgamation of the both districts into a cohesive regional fire authority earlier this year. A RFA means residents from Agate Bay to Birch Bay would be served under one district and would join a group of 12 RFAs already established throughout the state.