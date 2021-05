Since late last month, it has pretty much been all but confirmed that Nvidia would formally announce the launch of the 3080 Ti on May 18th. With it clearly offering many tasty potentials, anticipation was high for this GPU and what it would bring to the market. Well, with that all in mind, we have some both good and bad news. Following a report via Videocardz, it has been said that Nvidia has officially delayed the launch of the 3080 Ti by two weeks. However, the good news is that this new date will (all going well) also see the semi-unexpected launch of the 3070 Ti!