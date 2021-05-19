Blaine and Bellingham residents admitted to hospital after Hannegan Road crash
Two Whatcom County residents, including a 35-year-old Blaine man, were admitted to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash on Hannegan and East Hemmi roads. Around 6:14 p.m. May 13, 22-year-old Bellingham resident Mariah R. Javier was driving westbound on Hemmi Road when she ran a stop sign as she attempted to turn northbound on Hannegan Road, according to a Washington State Patrol (WSP) incident report. As a result, she hit a 35-year-old Blaine resident, who was traveling northbound on Hannegan Road, WSP reported.www.thenorthernlight.com