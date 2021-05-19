newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Blaine, WA

Blaine and Bellingham residents admitted to hospital after Hannegan Road crash

thenorthernlight.com
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo Whatcom County residents, including a 35-year-old Blaine man, were admitted to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash on Hannegan and East Hemmi roads. Around 6:14 p.m. May 13, 22-year-old Bellingham resident Mariah R. Javier was driving westbound on Hemmi Road when she ran a stop sign as she attempted to turn northbound on Hannegan Road, according to a Washington State Patrol (WSP) incident report. As a result, she hit a 35-year-old Blaine resident, who was traveling northbound on Hannegan Road, WSP reported.

www.thenorthernlight.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bellingham, WA
Crime & Safety
Whatcom County, WA
Crime & Safety
County
Whatcom County, WA
Whatcom County, WA
Accidents
Bellingham, WA
Accidents
Whatcom County, WA
Traffic
Bellingham, WA
Traffic
City
Blaine, WA
Local
Washington Accidents
Blaine, WA
Crime & Safety
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Local
Washington Traffic
City
Bellingham, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#St Joseph#Washington State Patrol#Chevrolet Silverado#Wsp#Harborview Medical Center#Hyundai Elantra#Northbound Hannegan Road#Crash#St Joseph#Life Threatening Injuries#Driving#Man#Medical#Hemmi Road#East Hemmi Roads#Satisfactory Condition
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Traffic Accidents
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Accidents
Related
Washington Stateifiberone.com

DUI driver rolls over guardrail above I-90 in Moses Lake

MOSES LAKE - Washington State Troopers say a Yakima man is recovering from some minor injuries after a rollover crash in Moses Lake early Saturday. Washington State Patrolman John Bryant says 50-year-old Gary Wolf was under the influence, which resulted in him driving erratically as he approached the Hiawatha Road overpass above I-90 at around 5:28 a.m.
Washington Statewa.gov

Multiple Agencies Come Together to Address Street Racing

King County: In response to the increased illegal street racing and street/freeway takeover activities across the region, and inherent recklessness of those in attendance the Washington State Patrol (WSP) and multiple other police agencies throughout the Puget Sound region have come together to focus on this important public safety issue. In early 2021 multiple King, Pierce, and Snohomish county police agencies came together and coordinated their efforts to respond to, and investigate illegal street racing related incidents in the region. In addition to law enforcement collaboration, local municipal and county prosecutors have voiced their support and dedication to improving public safety in responding to this significant public safety issue.
Blaine, WAwhatcom-news.com

Semi-truck vs motorcycle crash sends 1 to the hospital

BLAINE, Wash. — First responders were dispatched to a report of a truck versus motorcycle crash at the intersection of Alderson Road and Blaine Road at 4:15pm today, May 14th. As a result, Blaine Road was closed between Alderson Road and Bay Road. North Whatcom Fire and Rescue (NWFR) Fire...
Bellingham, WAKGMI

Two injured in Hannegan Road crash

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Two Whatcom County drivers were taken St. Joseph’s after a crash on the Hannegan Thursday evening. State Troopers say 22 year old Mariah R. Javier of Bellingham failed to yield when she ran the stop sign to turn north on Hannegan from E Hemmi Road just after 6 p.m.
Whatcom County, WAPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

2 injured in crash in Whatcom County

Two people were injured in a crash near the intersection of Hemmi and Hannegan roads, just east of Ferndale on Thursday. Troopers said a white car going west on the road failed to stop at a stop sign and collided with a Chevrolet Silverado, causing it to roll. The driver...
Washington StateMarietta Daily Journal

Washington state man jailed on terroristic threats charge

Darren Rice, 22, from the Seattle, Washington, area was arrested early Monday on Swan Point Drive northeast of Rome after threatening to kill a family member. When police arrived, Rice resisted arrest, screaming obscenities as he was being placed into a patrol vehicle. After he got to the jail, he gave a false name.
Blaine, WAthenorthernlight.com

Blaine Police Department Reports, May 13-19, 2021

April 30, 12:13 a.m.: Missing person on H Street. April 30, 10:54 a.m.: Traffic and trespass complaint on Peace Portal Drive. May 1, 12:31 a.m.: Assist North Whatcom Fire and Rescue on Martin Street. May 1, 7:23 p.m.: Juvenile runaway/problem on H Street. May 1, 9:15 p.m.: Suspicious circumstances on...
Bellingham, WAKGMI

Man arrested after downtown phone stealing spree

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — A man faces attempted robbery, theft and assault charges after police say he went on a phone stealing spree in downtown Bellingham. A woman told officers she got on an elevator in the building on Cornwall where she works on Monday and was followed and confronted by 40-year-old Lloyd Austin.
Custer, WAwhatcom-news.com

2-week Valley View Road bridge closure begins Monday

CUSTER, Wash. — The Whatcom County Public Works Department announced they will close Valley View Road between Creasey Road and Arnie Road from 7am Monday, May 17th, through 4pm Friday, May 28th, for a bridge deck repairs. This will be a continuous closure impacting all traffic, including emergency vehicles and...
Whatcom County, WAKGMI

Traffic stop leads to arrest of Ferndale man

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — A traffic stop in Blaine led to a convicted felon landing in the Whatcom County jail early Sunday. The Whatcom Sheriff’s Office says they were called to a single car collision around 6:30am in the 4500 block of Anderson Road. 32-year old Anthony Veto of Ferndale resisted...
Bellingham, WAkpug1170.com

Port announces new Bellingham-Pt. Roberts ferry schedule

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — A change of schedule is coming up for the free passenger ferry between Bellingham and Point Roberts. Port of Bellingham spokesman Mike Hogan says that the new schedule will switch to sailings on Mondays and Thursdays on June 3rd. He says reservations are recommended, but walk-ons are...
Bellingham, WAwhatcom-news.com

Police arrest man suspected of shooting gun at a Bellingham beach area

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Bellingham Police arrested a man suspected of pointing a gun at 2 people and firing a shot while at a beach area by downtown Bellingham. According to an affidavit of probable cause provided by Bellingham Police and submitted to Whatcom County Superior Court by prosecutors, police officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Cornwall Avenue on May 7th about 7:55pm due to a report of a domestic dispute and shooting incident.
Bellingham, WAwhatcom-news.com

Thousands lose power in Bellingham after flashes and booms

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — A large area within Bellingham lost power last night, May 10th, about 9pm. According to Puget Sound Power (PSE), 3,384 of their customers were without power, some reportedly until 2am. People nearby reported seeing bright flashes, hearing loud “booms” and encountering downed power lines. Bellingham Fire was...