JACKSONVILLE — Mount Dora Christian bounced back from a sub-par regional track and field showing by turning in a clutch state meet performance on Friday. The Bulldogs did not win a single event but piled up points with clutch efforts across the board to win the FHSAA Class 1A state championship in dramatic fashion at the University of Florida. The chase came down to the final event, the 4x400-meter relay, with MDC sitting in third place and having to finish in the top three to prevail in the team title standings.