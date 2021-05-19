KWUA URGES A STOP TO UNACCEPTABLE BEHAVIORS
Klamath Water Users Association today urged that supporters of agriculture stop intimidating and inappropriate behaviors immediately. Reports say that names and addresses of U.S. Bureau of Reclamation employees have been published on social media, inviting that anger be directed toward those public servants, and there have been other inappropriate communications. “Stop it,” said KWUA President Ben DuVal. “It is completely out of line. It will hurt Klamath Project agriculture.”klamathalerts.com