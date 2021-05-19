newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Tottenham fans involved in clash with stewards after their dismal loss to Aston Villa as they vent fury at chairman Daniel Levy following Super League fiasco and with Harry Kane seeking a summer exit

By Oli Gamp For Mailonline
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 19 hours ago

Tottenham fans furious with the club this season lashed out after their dismal 2-1 home loss to Aston Villa as they clashed with stewards after the final whistle.

Tensions are high in north London with the team currently manager-less and star striker Harry Kane telling the club he wants to be sold this summer.

Chairman Daniel Levy has come under fire from a large section of the Spurs support in recent months following the club's involvement in the European Super League, with many calling on the supremo and the board to leave, and frustrations with his leadership boiled over on Wednesday night following the final home game.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Pz49E_0a5318ug00
Tottenham supporters were involved in angry clashes with stewards after the 2-1 loss to Villa 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wgtrq_0a5318ug00
Fans had tried to make their way down to the pitch to vent their fury at chairman Daniel Levy 

Fans have been kept away from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for much of the season, but they were not shy to make their voices and opinions heard, booing at half-time and after the game to show their frustrations with the current situation.

The result against Villa saw Spurs surrender a 1-0 lead as a Sergio Reguilon own-goal and an Ollie Watkins strike helped the visitors come from behind, and Kane hinted he was bidding farewell to the home faithful as he gave a lap of honour.

Frustrated with the club's handling of key matters, anger spilled over as some supporters were reportedly told to wait inside the stadium for more than an hour as they waited for the players to acknowledge them.

And as some individuals attempted to move further down towards the pitch, they were involved in a few scraps with stewards trying to keep them away.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MbMzt_0a5318ug00
A section of Tottenham supporters have called for Levy to leave this role as club chairman
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xLzIz_0a5318ug00
Some fans were reportedly told to stay in their seats for an hour to wait for a lap of honour
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1egy9t_0a5318ug00
Harry Kane is looking to leave Spurs this summer to cap a dark period for the north Londoners

Ryan Mason had been appointed interim manager for the final six games of the Premier League after the sacking of Jose Mourinho, less than a week before the Carabao Cup final against Manchester City.

A turbulent season has seen Spurs lead the Premier League table before plummeting down the standings and struggling to even qualify for Europe.

They face a battle to finish in the Europa League after this latest defeat, with West Ham leapfrogging them into sixth ahead of a tough trip to Leicester on the final day - and the Foxes will be fighting hard for a top four spot.

Sky Sports pundit Micah Richards was damning of the team - calling them 'awful' and said they were lacking in fight and spirit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12rByV_0a5318ug00
Spurs were flat in their dismal loss to Aston Villa with Sergio Reguilon at fault for both goals  

'They were awful, they started well. They got the goal through Bergwijn and they looked in control for the first 10 minutes,' Richards said.

'Then Reguilon did not have his best game if I am totally honest. It just felt flat today, I don't know why, they had their fans in stadium and so maybe there was more expectation.

'Reguilon makes a mistake, not once, but twice, and the fans felt let down. Villa were really good, but Spurs were really bad. I don't know if talk of Kane potentially leaving if it had an effect on the squad or confidence.

'But Spurs were awful today. At least under Mason they have had a little bit of spirit and fight, but today there was none of that, which I was very surprised with to be honest.'

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

174K+
Followers
66K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Mason
Person
Jose Mourinho
Person
Harry Kane
Person
Micah Richards
Person
Ollie Watkins
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tottenham Hotspur#Leicester#The European Super League#The Premier League#The Europa League#Sky Sports#Villa Saw Spurs#Manchester City#Tottenham Fans#West Ham#Half Time#The Game#Stadium#Frustrations#Home Game#Chairman Daniel Levy#Bidding Farewell#Stewards#Star#London
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Premier League
News Break
Super League
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
News Break
Sports
Related
Premier LeagueSkySports

Tottenham fans want to meet owner Joe Lewis after rejecting meeting offer from Daniel Levy

Tottenham fans want to outline a six-point plan for the club's future to owner Joe Lewis after rejecting the offer to meet Daniel Levy and his board of directors. Spurs are understood to be disappointed after the Tottenham Hotspur Supporters Trust (THST) declined Levy's offer of a meeting following the aborted European Super League plans, which saw THST call for the entire executive board to resign.
Premier LeagueNBC Sports

10 things we learned in the Premier League – Matchweek 34

Here’s a look at 10 things which stood out, as our writers Joe Prince-Wright (JPW), Nicholas Mendola (NM) and Andy Edwards (AE) share their observations from across the most recent Premier League games. [ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]. Let’s get to it. 1. Aguero rolls back the years (Crystal...
Premier Leaguegivemesport.com

Tottenham Hotspur manager rumours, odds, gossip and more

It has been over two weeks since Tottenham sacked Jose Mourinho. Since then they have lost a cup final, and been linked with numerous managers who could replace Mourinho, but for the moment, the search goes on. How close are they to getting their next manager? What style will the next manager bring to the north London club? Let us shed some light on the current situation...
Premier Leaguegivemesport.com

Jose Mourinho: Roma appointment is "good news for Spurs"

Jose Mourinho has been unveiled as AS Roma manager in what could be a beneficial move for Tottenham, according to journalist Dan Kilpatrick. Roma have confirmed that Mourinho will be taking over as manager for the 2021/22 season, just weeks after being sacked by Tottenham Hotspur. The news comes as...
Premier League90min.com

Brendan Rodgers remains Tottenham's top managerial target

Exclusive - Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers remains Tottenham's top target to take charge of the club this summer, but his hesitance to negotiate has seen them consider numerous other options. 90min revealed in March that Rodgers had been moved to the top of chairman Daniel Levy's wish list to...
UEFAfourfourtwo.com

Aston Villa to face questions over offer to host Champions League final

Aston Villa are set to be questioned on reports they have offered to host the Champions League final amid ongoing doubts about the suitability of the match being played in Turkey. The all-Premier League encounter between Manchester City and Chelsea is scheduled to take place on Saturday, May 29 at...