Officials with the Grand River Dam Authority police say a person contacted them regarding a body in Tar Creek just north of the Neosho River in Miami. Officials with the GRDA police say the body was recovered and taken by the medical examiner. The victim is described as a male with 5-10, between 165-180lbs, reddish-brown hair, facial hair, a thin build with no tattoos. Investigators believe that the victim is between 25-35 years old. Anyone with information is asked to contact the GRDA police at 918-256-0911.