TV & Videos

7NEWS MORNINGS

WJLA
 18 hours ago

Casey Wilson's hilarious and heartfelt journey through "The Wreckage of My Presence" American Pops Orchestra presents "We Are Family: Songs of Hope and Unity"

Florida, NYadirondackalmanack.com

Poetry: Painting in Morning

Annette Pisano-Higley is a Registered Nurse living in both Albany and Florida. She is a published song-lyricist and published a book of her original Adirondack poetry, with photography by her husband Walter Higley, Adirondack Echoes, available on Amazon.com. Annette’s book was inspired by their idyllic summers at the beloved family Camp on Limekiln Lake, Inlet, in the beautiful New York State Adirondack Park.
Theater & Dance06880danwoog.com

Staples Players Return! Curtain Rises Thursday.

The big New York news: Broadway is opening up soon. The bigger Westport news: Staples Players are opening up sooner. The nationally renowned theater troupe takes to the stage next week — Thursday through Friday, May 20, 21 and 22 — for a series of hilarious mini-plays by David Ives.
Theater & Dancemustang1071.com

Cajun Music Summer Camp

L’ete De La Musique Cajun is a week of Cajun culture with the Cajun Cowboy and the Stirrups at Acadian Village. There will be games, stories, crafts, music and dance lessons. This camp is for children ages 8-12. The cost is $150 per child. Call 337-981-2364 or stop by the General Store at Acadian Village for more information.
MusicPioneer Press

Free Lowertown Sounds concert series will bring live music to Mears Park this summer

Live music will return to Mears Park in June. The Lowertown Sounds series runs from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Thursdays, June 10, through Aug. 26. The concerts are free and feature artists performing in various genres, including rock, pop, jazz, blues, hip-hop, funk and salsa. Guests are welcome to bring blankets and chairs. Each concert will have several food truck options and local craft beverage makers.
Corry, PAthecorryjournal.com

First Fridays underway

The first event of the Downtown Corry Business Association's First Fridays series is in the books. The annual series kicked off on Friday, May 7, with a theme of "Celebrate Moms" in honor of the upcoming Mother's Day holiday. The next First Fridays event will be on June 4. Above,...
Musicthebluegrasssituation.com

WATCH: Sarah Jarosz, “Morning”

In Their Words: “2017 was an emotional year for me — my mom had been diagnosed with breast cancer the previous winter and the town of Port Aransas was severely impacted by Hurricane Harvey. Those two events caused me to think back to the early morning walks my mom and I would take along Mustang Island beach. We would always spot the Great Blue Herons along the shore. Anyone who’s observed these birds knows that their stoic, calm nature is a treasure to behold. The bird came to be a symbol of hope for my family during a difficult time, and even now, throughout my travels, whenever I spot a Blue Heron, I always think of it as a good omen; a little reminder of the important things in life, especially family.
Odessa, TXOdessa American

Paranormal Circus Visits Odessa

Photos from the Cirque Italia production Paranormal Circus on Saturday evening at the Ector County Coliseum. The Paranormal Circus will be in Odessa until May 23 with regular showings on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Tickets range from $10 to $50. 1 of 11.
Lifestyletulane.edu

Newcomb Pottery Tours

Newcomb Pottery Tours June 4, July 2, August 6 at noon. Join the Newcomb Art Museum for a guided tour highlighting our permanent collection of Newcomb Pottery and the history of the Newcomb Enterprise! The tour is free but limited to 10 people. Email Sierra Polisar at spolisar@tulane.edu to RSVP for a tour.
Entertainmentouttherecolorado.com

'Magical' Colorado Springs summer concerts returning

As someone who has moved to new cities a few times, I’ve found it can take time to find your groove. And I’m not just talking about finding your way to the grocery store without Google maps, though that’s a milestone worth celebrating. I’m talking about finding a feeling of home.
MoviesETOnline.com

'Disenchanted' Is Coming to Disney Plus, Maya Rudolph and Newcomer Gabriella Baldacchino Join Cast

Production has begun on Disenchanted! Disney shared the news on Monday, also revealing that the Enchanted sequel will debut exclusively on Disney+. Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey return for the new movie, which will see Giselle (Adams) now living in Monroeville, married to Robert Philip (Dempsey). James Marsden plays the dashing but daft Prince Edward from Andalasia; Idina Menzel plays Nancy Tremaine, the former dress maker now married to Prince Edward; and Maya Rudolph stars as Malvina, Giselle’s new adversary in Monroeville.
Rock Island, ILrigov.org

Starlight Revue Free Concerts

Come dance or relax under the stars at this year’s Starlight Revue free concerts. Come dance or relax under the stars at this year’s Starlight Revue free concert series held in Lincoln Park. Many genres of music will be featured at this year’s 65th annual Rock Island Parks & Recreation Concert Series beginning Tuesday, May 18th.
Celebritiesthebeatdfw.com

Secrets OUT! Meet J.Cole’s Wife; Melissa Heholt [Photos]

J.Cole wasn’t hiding his wife from the world but hiding the wor…well this is a completely different scenario, to say the least. Cole has always been very private with his personal life and gives out little information about who he surrounds himself with. Melissa Heholt, has been the rapper’s best-kept secret for a very long time.
TV SeriesTV Fanatic

CBS Picks Up Two New Shows for Fall, Including Sophia Bush Drama Good Sam

While the network is passing on Patrick Dempsey's political drama, Ways and Means, and two others, they picked up a comedy and a drama. Another potential series, Only True Lies, has been pushed off-cycle but is still in contention. A multicamera comedy titled Smallwood starting Pete Holmes has been given...